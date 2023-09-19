MA Residents: Are You Allowed to Smoke At The Big E Fairgrounds?

Let's face the facts: Bay State smokers are finding it very hard to light up these days as those who indulge are not allowed the luxury of relaxing with their favorite cigarette in hand (present company included) The days of passive smoking have evaporated but what about those who want to par take in "wacky weed"? Ever since that became law , they are NOT making it easy, which leads me to this question: If you plan to attend The Big E beware when walking at the fairgrounds as one item likely not to be seen for sale by any vendor is cannabis.

Every now and then, visitors may catch a whiff of cannabis. The likelihood is guests will see people vaping or smoking tobacco products like cigarettes. One vendor sells tobacco for Big E guests, the Connecticut Valley Tobacconist, located on New England and Commonwealth Avenues, but it would make sense for finding a cannabis dispensary on the fairgrounds, right? Guess again. the answer is obvious!

Despite its legal status and having been legal in Massachusetts since 2016, you cannot purchase cannabis products at The Big E. According to state law, it is illegal to consume marijuana or any cannabis products in public places.

Here is what a spokesperson recently told MassLive prior to the fair's opening:

“There are no cannabis products for sale at The Big E. Eastern States Exposition’s policy is unchanged — cannabis in any form has never been permitted at The Big E or any events taking place at our facility.”

Keep in mind, smoking or vaping tobacco products is also prohibited inside any buildings, concert venues, Kiddieland or Avenue of the States at The Big E. However, fair guests were seen walking the grounds of The Big E with vapes or regular cigarettes, but despite the prohibition, they are allowed to bring their own tobacco items into the fairgrounds.

BOTTOM LINE: You will have to find another alternative if cannabis is at the top of your list, but you won't find it at this year's Eastern States Exposition. Good luck!

