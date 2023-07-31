MA Residents: Check Out A Vintage Church Fair In Berkshire County
Attention Massachusetts residents: Prepare your shopping lists and head over to the quaint village of Mount Washington as The Church of Christ on East Street at the corner of Cross Road will host their 90th annual fair this Saturday, August 5th. This event takes place between the hours of 10am and 3 pm and will be held rain or shine.
ALL proceeds will benefit the Mount Washington Church as this get-together has been deemed as a hands-on community effort and participatory celebration. If you haven't yet experienced this massive and extravagant shopping experience, what are you waiting for. There have been some modifications to make your visit more pleasurable which includes cooling stations and they will also take credit or debit cards for your purchases.
Youngsters will also have tons of fun as they can experience face painting, nature art and bird-making tables, a story corner and balloons created by Andrew the Twister. Those 10 and under will also have plenty of chances to win door prizes and lots of other surprise features.
Try your luck at a raffle (again, ALL proceeds benefit The Mount Washington Church) where you can win a unique "Tree of Life" quilted wall hanging and you can be the recipient of a gift card to one of your favorite area dining establishments. Their famed "White Elephant" tent contains an assortment of valuables, collectibles and vintage books. They will also sell a variety of plants and stop by their 2nd Hand Rose tent for bargains on gently used clothes available for all ages.
The food court will feature a variety of your favorites to satisfy you appetite as you will be attendance during the lunch hour. Sample the fine fare including burgers, salads, homemade pies, ice cream and soft drinks. A little bit of everything awaits you in the beautiful hamlet of Mount Washington this weekend. For more details, log on their web site by going here.