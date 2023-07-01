MA Residents: This Former TV News Anchor Can Help Your Business

Back in the days when I resided in eastern Connecticut, we were able to check out the local news from our neighbors in Rhode Island. I have lifelong friendships with Sports anchor Ken Bell and meteorologist Steve Cascione (who have since retired) as we still communicate via social media. In 2002, I decided to check out WLNE's (ABC 6) morning news and a talented young lady graced the small screen. I instantly saw her talent. After her departure from Providence, which saddened me, she headed east to Boston before returning to her home base of San Francisco, California as she traded in journalism and has manned a media business for the past 4 years. The goal is to assist in furthering your place of employment. On a personal note, I am SO glad we re-connected as a lifelong friendship has been benchmarked in more ways than one.

We introduce you to Elyce Kirschner who took her skills from television and has the coveted title of media coach and strategist for Timeline Media Group. This project is a joint venture with her loyal and true cameraman, Jeff Clayton as his photographic skills and her on-camera presence as an investigative reporter accented the Bay area's NBC affiliate's airwaves.

Her journalistic savvy paved the way for this successful venture which not only serves her home state, but branches out all across the globe as her growing list of contacts continues to flourish as she is ready to assist you on future projects that can enhance your workplace. You can get an idea of what this company is all about by logging on to their web site.

Elyce reveals questions to clients most likely to be asked and then helps them formulate compelling quotes, sound bites, and company messaging. She loves empowering clients to engage in a chess match that is journalism. Long before any media interaction, she assists groups in figuring things out regarding the story that needs to be told and accents how to make a presentation that gets people to listen and pay attention.

You are also welcome to connect with Elyce on social media including Facebook, Linked-In, Twitter and don't forget to check out her photos via Instagram by logging on to @elycekirchner.

(Photo images of Elyce Kirchner were exclusively obtained by her personal approval and permission from various social media outlets)