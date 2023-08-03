2 Massachusetts Celebrity Brothers Wanted to Fight Each Other in 1994

As you may know from previous articles, Massachusetts has produced many famous people. Whether they were born here or currently live here there are celebrities who hail from all over the Bay State including Boston, Worcester, Springfield, the Berkshires, Newton, Framingham, and the list goes on and on.

Get our free mobile app

Two celebrities that are in the upper echelon of fame are the brothers, Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. The Whalbergs were born in Boston and both have had success in acting, producing, singing, rapping, and much more. Mark was even an underwear model at one time which is good to know for later on in this article. Of course back in their early years of fame, both Mark and Donnie were primarily known for their music careers as Mark was a rapper as "Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch" and Donnie was a member of "New Kids on the Block."

Did You Know The Two Massachusetts-Born Brothers Wanted to Fight Each Other at One Time?

One little tidbit that you may not know is back in 1994, the two brothers wanted to fight each other. Not for real though. Let me explain. On March 20 of that year the then World Wrestling Federation (WWF) and now WWE was holding Wrestlemania 10 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. As the wrestling giant always does there were guest celebrities featured at the milestone event. One of those celebrities was Donnie Wahlberg as his role was the guest ring announcer for the Lex Luger, Yokozuna match. However, Donnie wanted to do much more with the promotion aside from being a guest ring announcer.

In the long-running wrestling podcast, Something to Wrestle With Bruce Prichard Bruce (who has worked with wrestling promotion for decades as a producer, on-screen talent, and current executive of WWE) said the following about what Donnie and Mark really wanted to do at Wrestlemania 10.

Donnie and his brother Mark wanted to shoot at an angle. They were interested in having Donnie do something at Wrestlemania, Mark comes out and somehow they get into it but ending with Donnie versus Mark with partners. They would each have a wrestler and they would have a tag team match with Donnie and Mark wrestling each other.

So what was Vince McMahon's reaction to the idea of the two brothers wrestling each other?

You mean the underwear kid?

Needless to say, that idea didn't come to fruition.

LOOK: 25 of the Most Expensive Divorces of all Time All is fair in love and war, and 2022 was a year filled with celebrity breakups. Stacker highlights 25 of the most expensive divorces of all time, based on our independent research.