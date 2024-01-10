Beware: A Scary Baby Food Recall Has Struck Massachusetts

Multiple times a week we hear or read about food recalls. I would love to know how these products make it through the inspection process and into the cupboards and refrigerators of the general product. Another item has been recalled in Massachusetts and this time around it relates to infants.

Get our free mobile app

Two Massachusetts-based grocers Stop and Shop and Big Y have listed a baby formula recall on their websites. These products are being recalled due to the possibility of cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.

What is Cronobactor sakazakii and Where Does it Come From?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Cronobactor is a germ found naturally in the environment. The germs can live in dry foods including powdered infant formula, powdered milk, herbal teas, and starches. The CDC notes that getting sick from Cronobacter does not happen often, but infections in infants can be deadly.

How Can Parents Protect Their Baby(s) From Cronobacter?

There are a few prevention measures including the following:

Breastfeed your baby if possible

Clean, sanitize, and store feeding items safely

Keeps hands and surfaces clean

Prepare and store your formula safely

Which Products Are Affected By The Recall?

The baby formula product that you'll want to avoid using for now is Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder. Below are the exact items and codes along with a photo example.

Recall Date: Jan 01, 2024

ENFML NUTRA LIPIL 12.6Z - 12.6 OZ

UPC:030087123941

Codes: lot codes ZL3FHG, ZL3FMH, ZL3FPE, ZL3FQD, ZL3FXJUSE BY 1 JAN 2025

NTRMGN LGG PWDR 19.8Z - 19.8 OZ

UPC:030087123945

Codes: lot code ZL3FRW Use By 1 JAN 2025

Both Stop and Shop and Big Y have listed the recall on their websites as both grocers carry the item. Stop and Shop and Big Y have multiple locations throughout Massachusetts. Stop and Shop's headquarters is in Quincy. Big Y is headquartered in Springfield.

Can Massachusetts Consumers Receive Refunds If They Have Affected Formula in Their Homes?

Both grocers note on their websites that if you have the affected product you can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. You can read more information about the baby formula recall by going here.

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker