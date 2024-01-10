Beware: A Scary Baby Food Recall Has Struck Massachusetts
Multiple times a week we hear or read about food recalls. I would love to know how these products make it through the inspection process and into the cupboards and refrigerators of the general product. Another item has been recalled in Massachusetts and this time around it relates to infants.
Two Massachusetts-based grocers Stop and Shop and Big Y have listed a baby formula recall on their websites. These products are being recalled due to the possibility of cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.
What is Cronobactor sakazakii and Where Does it Come From?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Cronobactor is a germ found naturally in the environment. The germs can live in dry foods including powdered infant formula, powdered milk, herbal teas, and starches. The CDC notes that getting sick from Cronobacter does not happen often, but infections in infants can be deadly.
How Can Parents Protect Their Baby(s) From Cronobacter?
There are a few prevention measures including the following:
- Breastfeed your baby if possible
- Clean, sanitize, and store feeding items safely
- Keeps hands and surfaces clean
- Prepare and store your formula safely
Which Products Are Affected By The Recall?
The baby formula product that you'll want to avoid using for now is Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder. Below are the exact items and codes along with a photo example.
Recall Date: Jan 01, 2024
ENFML NUTRA LIPIL 12.6Z - 12.6 OZ
UPC:030087123941
Codes: lot codes ZL3FHG, ZL3FMH, ZL3FPE, ZL3FQD, ZL3FXJUSE BY 1 JAN 2025
NTRMGN LGG PWDR 19.8Z - 19.8 OZ
UPC:030087123945
Codes: lot code ZL3FRW Use By 1 JAN 2025
Both Stop and Shop and Big Y have listed the recall on their websites as both grocers carry the item. Stop and Shop and Big Y have multiple locations throughout Massachusetts. Stop and Shop's headquarters is in Quincy. Big Y is headquartered in Springfield.
Can Massachusetts Consumers Receive Refunds If They Have Affected Formula in Their Homes?
Both grocers note on their websites that if you have the affected product you can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. You can read more information about the baby formula recall by going here.
