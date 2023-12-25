More Than 10 Baby Names Banned in Massachusetts

When you're expecting there are plenty of tasks to get done ahead of the big day. Duties like putting the crib together, stocking up on baby food, childproofing rooms, going to birthing classes, attending medical appointments and the list goes on. One of the more exciting duties is picking out a name for your bundle of joy. Although sometimes coming up with a name can be a bit stressful if you and your partner have a difficult time agreeing on one. Perhaps you just want to be surprised on the big day. When you take that first glance at your newborn the name just comes to you which ends up being a stress-free situation. In Massachusetts, the most popular baby names for 2023 were Noah (male) and Olivia (female).

Did You Know That There Are Baby Names That Are Banned Around the World?

Yes, you read correctly. There are places all over the world that have banned certain names for one reason or another. Let's check those out right now.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

Massachusetts Has Over 10 Baby Names That Are Banned in the Bay State

Did you know that Massachusetts has a law where only letters found on the standard English keyboard may be used in baby names? Had Elon Musk lived in Massachusetts he wouldn't have been able to legally name his third child X Æ A-12. This is according to Baby Name Quest. In addition, there are a few other names that are banned in Massachusetts. Whether you live in Boston, Springfield, Worcester, Berkshire County, or anywhere in between, these names are off the table in the Bay State.

Naming a Massachusetts Baby Any of These 11 Names is Illegal

You probably weren't planning on using any of the banned names anyway but just in case you now know which names are banned in Massachusetts and across the world. Now go assemble that crib.

