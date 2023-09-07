WOW: 133 Celebrities Born in MA…Were Any Born in Your Town? (photos)

Massachusetts is full of celebrity talent and in some cases, the stars that we know and love were born here. For example, big-name celebrities like John Cena, Elizabeth Banks, Mark, and Donnie Wahlberg were all born here. John Cena is from West Newbury, Elizabeth Banks is from Pittsfield, and Mark & Donnie were born in Boston.

There's No Doubt That Celebrities Enjoy Returning to Massachusetts

Some of these celebrities make a return to their hometowns whether they are working on a project or they just want to spend their downtime in the area. Withe the beautiful attractions Massachusetts is known for it's no surprise that the stars would want to rest and relax here.

Finn Wittrock who was born in Lenox recently returned to the area to perform a staged reading of Hamlet alongside Christopher Lloyd at Shakespeare and Company. In addition, back in 2021, Elizabeth Banks returned to the Berkshires to visit one of her favorite ice cream locations, King Kone in Pittsfield.

Which Celebrities Hail From Your Massachusetts Hometown?

With all of the celebrity talent that comes from Massachusetts, it's interesting to see where each celebrity was born. Doesn't it seem more exciting to know that a big-name celebrity might be from your hometown? Below we have updated our list of Massachusetts-born celebrities and it's now up to 133 names. Some of these names you probably already knew were born in Massachusetts while others may make you say "I didn't know that." In either case, let's explore the exceptional talent below and see where they hail from.

Celebrities Born in Massachusetts From actors, athletes, politicians, musicians, and more, these 130 celebrities were born in Massachusetts. Do you see any that were born in your town or city?

