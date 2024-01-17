I know that many of us(well, at least some of us) have, at one time or another, gone off to work for the day or to the store to run some errands and we forgot to lock the door as we were leaving the house. But have you ever left the house unlocked on purpose?

I'm not trying to be pessimistic here, but haven't the "good old days" fallen by the wayside, sadly? Does anyone still maintain a high degree of faith in mankind to be that trusting when it comes to protecting your personal belongings?

Well, as it turns out, there are people out there who feel that where they live is so safe, they can leave their doors unlocked. Recently, AutomateLife.net commissioned a study to find out if there were still any cities in America where residents felt safe enough to leave their front door unlocked come nightfall.

AutomateLife.net got its results by surveying 3,000 respondents. And get this, not only are there plenty of American cities where residents still feel quite safe but two of those cities are right here in Massachusetts, one of them in the top 5!

Here are the Top 10 Most Trusting Towns in America, according to AutomateLife.net:

Hollister, California Madison, Mississippi New Braunfels, Texas (one of my oldest and dearest friends, Lisa hails from there--Love & Stuff!) Owatonna, Minnesota Barnstable, Massachusetts Middletown Township, New Jersey West Des Moines, Iowa Bristol, Rhode Island Brookings, South Dakota Concord, North Carolina

Good for you, Barnstable! It really is beautiful there! Next time you're heading to the Cape, trust me, spend some time in Barnstable. Showing up at #20 on the list of the most trusting towns in America is Amherst, Massachusetts!

Check out the full rankings by visiting AutomateLife.net's website here.

