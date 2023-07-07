Massachusetts Has 3 Of The Best U.S. Cities For Single Dads

First off, major props to all of you single fathers out there. I can't even begin to imagine how difficult it must be in this day and age to juggle all the many responsibilities that come with that.

Plus, you can see for yourself (and fully appreciate) what single mothers have been doing since time immemorial. Second, if you are a single dad and a resident of the Bay State, you'll be interested in the results of a recent study.

In honor of Father's Day back in June, LawnStarter, the online folks who excel at hooking you up with lawn care professionals in your area, ranked 2023's Best Cities for Single Dads to Live.

And you know what? Massachusetts has three cities in the top 100, two of them in the top 20! LawnStarter compared the biggest U.S. cities based on 6 main categories and 35 total key metrics such as public school quality, the number of childcare professionals per every 10,000 households, childcare costs, the average hourly babysitting rates, etc.

Massachusetts had one city ranked in the top 10 (at #10), and one city in the top 20. That city was Worcester ranked at #19. According to LawnStarter, here are 2023's Best Cities for Single Dads to Live:

Bellevue, Washington Irvine, California Naperville, Illinois Fremont, California Sunnyvale, California Roseville, California San Francisco, California Seattle, Washington Portland, Oregon Boston, Massachusetts

Pretty sweet! Also making the top 100 (at a very respectable #63) was Springfield, MA! All in all, an awesome showing by the Commonwealth! As far as 2023's Worst Cities for Single Dads to Live goes, four cities out of the top 5 are all located in Texas of all places.

For the full study and complete rankings, visit LawnStarter's website here.

