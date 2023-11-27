Massachusetts Folks May Be Missing This Item on Dec. 25

Christmas and Massachusetts go hand in hand. Many folks feel the perfect New England setting is Christmas in Massachusetts. That's hard to argue especially when you think of the iconic Norman Rockwell Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas art piece which is re-enacted and celebrated in the beloved Berkshire County town year after year.

There's One Item That Isn't Available By Law in Massachusetts on December 25

While Christmas and Massachusetts have plenty of history together there is one law that you'll want to keep in mind ahead of December 25. Obviously, with the hustle and bustle of the holiday season taking place, you'll want to have plenty of preparation especially if you are hosting holiday gatherings. Shopping for food, gifts, cards and more ahead of time will have you in good shape when Christmas Day comes (it will be here before you know it).

One item, that you'll have to purchase before December 25 if you want it on Christmas Day is alcohol. This is because there is a law that prohibits businesses from selling alcohol both on Christmas and Thanksgiving. We have included the law from the Massachusetts Legislature below:

No licensee under section 18 or 19 shall sell or deliver alcoholic beverages on a Sunday or on the last Monday in May before 12:00 noon, Thanksgiving day or Christmas day.

So no matter where you live in Massachusetts whether it's Boston, Springfield, Worcester and everywhere in between, if you plan on having alcohol as part of your holiday gathering on December 25 make sure you purchase those beverages prior to Christmas Day and if you are a guest at someone's home, plan on having a designated driver or make arrangements to stay the night so you don't end up in a potentially dangerous situation.

