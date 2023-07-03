Massachusetts definitely has its fair share of great eateries throughout the state, no matter what food you're in the mood for. With the Summer temps warming up, a cold treat might be something that would be perfect to indulge on. Whether you're out east in Boston, or on the western side of Massachusetts in the Berkshires, there are some great ice cream shops to hit up. There's even one ice cream shop in the Bay State that just made an exclusive list of the top ice cream shops in America.

The popular food publication 'Yelp' recently released their Top 100 U.S. Ice Cream Shops for 2023 list. It's their 2nd annual edition of these particular rankings. And Massachusetts had an ice cream shop show up on the list that serves up some amazing cold treats, in case you have ever been.

The Massachusetts ice cream shop named to the list of the top 100 U.S. ice cream shops in 2023 is The Ice Cream Barn in Swansea.

Given the notoriety for their homemade ice cream and waffle cones, as you may have guessed, most Yelpers have previously raved about just that. This has helped it achieve the #46 ranking on the top 100 ice cream shops in the U.S. It has over 260 reviews and a 5-star rating. Here is what Yelp reviewer Nikki S. from Bristol, RI said about the joint:

Honestly, hard ice cream isn't my favorite BUT... I have to say, The Ice Cream Barn is my exeption. I absolutely love their ice cream. The quality is unreal. I highly recommend stopping by the Ice Cream Barn, if you're ever in town. You won't regret it.

If you look them up on Yelp, you'll see that a lot of the reviews are very similar, especially when it comes to talking about the 'quality' of the ice cream at the Ice Cream Barn.

So, if you ever find yourself in Swansea, you know of a great place for some amazing ice cream! In fact, it's one of the top 100 ice cream shops in the entire U.S. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

