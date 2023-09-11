Massachusetts In Top 20 Nationwide High In Debt

Here's a frightening statistic, friends and neighbors. We Americans have collectively amassed over $1.1 TRILLION in credit card debt in 2023. And as horrifying as that sounds, it's also somewhat reassuring to know that I'm not the only person who has to rely on those little plastic cards more often than not.

The personal finance professionals at WalletHub recently released their report on 2023's States with the Highest and Lowest Credit Card Debts. The WalletHub team utilized data from many different sources including the U.S. Census Bureau and the Federal Reserve plus their own credit card payoff calculator to determine the cost and time required to repay the median credit card balance in every state plus the District of Columbia to come up with the results.

The end result has the Bay State not looking too good in terms of high credit card debt. Oh sure, a number of states did rank higher but we still made the top 15. So, here we go. According to WalletHub's report, here are 2023's Top 15 States with the Highest Credit Card Debt:

Alaska District of Columbia Colorado New Hampshire Vermont Washington Oregon Wyoming Virginia Arizona Kansas New Mexico Massachusetts Connecticut Georgia

Now let's take a look at the states that, for whatever reason, have the lowest credit card debt according to WalletHub's report:

West Virginia Mississippi Kentucky Pennsylvania Iowa

Take a look at the full report at WalletHub's website here. Trust me, it makes for very interesting reading. Thanks, WalletHub, for providing another great study and some constructive food for thought.

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.