Sometimes in Massachusetts, when you want to get away, you don't have to go too far at all to find the perfect place for it. We happen to be pretty lucky that New England region is full of spots to visit that seem like pure luxury. Along with that, there are some spots that would make for a staycation that people in other parts of the country would be envious of. As it turns out, Massachusetts has two of those spots that would be amazing for anyone to stay at!

If you have ever wanted to getaway, but make it so that it's not exactly too far away, then going to either one of these spots could be just the trip you need. The travel publication, 'The Zoe Report', listed the top ten spots that would 'provide the serenity you've been looking for', as they put it anyway.

Something described like that must be pretty amazing! As it turns out, Massachusetts has two of those on the list within that top ten. And here they are...

Miraval Berkshires Resort - Lenox, MA

'The Zoe Report' listed the Berkshires spot at the very top of its report. Here's what they had to say about the spot:

If you’re looking for a place to catch some real R+R, Miraval Berkshires is just for you. The property, which is centrally located between New York City and Boston, offers health-centric dining options, an award-winning spa, and anything you can think of that falls under the umbrella of wellness, including rescued horses for equine therapy and beekeeping classes to connect with nature.

And then wouldn't you know it, the other spot chosen on the nationwide list for hotels providing you with serenity is over in Cape Cod...

White Porch Inn - Provincetown, MA

Here's what 'The Zoe Report' had to say about the White Porch Inn and why they were chosen for their top ten in the nation:

For a family-oriented getaway, head to Provincetown, Massachusetts. Kelly dubs it as one of his favorite escapes, and considers it to be one of the most charming towns in America. “It’s a great place to get your dose of Americana and cuteness, and White Porch Inn is within walking distance of everything.” During your visit, you can spend some time relaxing on the porch, take a boat tour of Cape Cod, or lounge around on one of the nearby beaches during the warmer months.

Just when you're thinking you want to get away from it all, it turns out that Massachusetts has a couple spots here you can go to enjoy some luxurious relaxation in the New Year. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

