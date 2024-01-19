Massachusetts Is Home To One Of The Most HATED Roads In America

I don't know about you, Berkshire County friends and neighbors, but I can actually remember when taking a drive was a pleasurable experience. Nowadays, I could be having the best day ever, and as soon as I head out on the roads you can bet that the "best day" is going to end. Abso-freaking-lutely!

Whether it's somebody blowing through a red light or some idiot who cuts you off because they're in such a hurry and then proceeds to drive 20 miles per hour for the duration of your ride, these are now common occurrences that happen every day--sometimes more than once!

Recently, the folks at Gunther Volvo Cars Daytona Beach surveyed 3,000 drivers to finally determine the most loathed interstates, highways, and freeways in the country. By the way, "loathe" is pretty much a fancy word for "hate".

Perhaps not surprisingly for a state that seems synonymous with cars, California contains the Top 3 Most Loathed Interstates, according to the survey. Here we go with the Top 5 Most Loathed Interstates in America:

US-101, California I-5, California I-405 (San Diego Freeway), California I-76 (Pennsylvania Turnpike), Pennsylvania I-70, Colorado

No Massachusetts roads in the top 5. Or the top 10. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts does not make an appearance until the 35th position in the survey. Can you guess which Massachusetts road is the 35th most hated in the country?

Before I tell you which one it is, allow me to tell you which one it's not. The Mass Pike (I-90) is not the 35 most loathed interstate. Let me tell you, the Mass Pike gets a lot of complaints, but it's not that bad. Trust me, I've lived in a lot of states and I've traveled many roads and I can say that the I-90 is a cakewalk compared to some other stretches of road out there.

It turns out that the most hated road in the Commonwealth is I-93. If you've ever done any traveling in Boston or the outlying areas then you are aware that traffic jams and I-93 are synonymous. I mean, gridlock, gridlock, gridlock! And lots of angry drivers make for an angry road.

For more on the survey, visit Gunther Volvo Cars Daytona Beach's website here.

