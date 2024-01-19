Massachusetts is home to a LOT of attractions throughout the state. If you're planning a vacation, you certainly want to visit all the top spots that can make for the perfect trip. But what if one of those spots is one that perhaps has been hyped up as something unbelievably amazing, but then turned out to be very horribly disappointing? Like, maybe, a tourist trap? Unfortunately, Massachusetts is home to one of the most overrated tourist traps, not just in the U.S., but in the world.

'USA Today' has released their list of the Top 100 Biggest Tourist Traps Worldwide. By sifting through 23.2 million Google reviews of the top 500 tourist attractions in the world, 'USA Today' was about to compile their top 100 list. Sure enough, the Bay State has one of the world's most overrated tourist traps sitting at #2 on the list. It's a place that gets tons of visitors, not just around the Fall months, but throughout the year. The 2nd biggest tourist trap is the world is the Salem Witch Museum in Salem, MA.

Of course, the Salem Witch Museum is a tourist spot that is there due to the Salem Witch Trials, which took place in colonial Massachusetts in 1692. For practicing witchcraft, also known as the devil's magic, more than 200 people were accused of practicing such and 20 people were executed.

It seems odd that an amazing spot with so much to offer in terms of fascinating historical elements and knowledge wouldn't be anywhere near a list that seeks out the biggest tourist traps in the world, but here we are. We think maybe 'USA Today' didn't quite get the research right when it comes to this one.

As for the biggest tourist trap in the world, that goes to the Four Corners Monument which connects the four corners of Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah.

So, before your next vacation, perhaps you want to see what people are saying about these attractions. Or, maybe they're just tourist traps...Or, maybe people have nothing better to do than to go on the internet and write negative reviews just because they can. Who knows? Enjoy your vacations, everyone!

This Massachusetts Home is 75+ Years Older Than the State Gallery Credit: Realtor.com / NRG Real Estate Services, Inc.