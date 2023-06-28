Massachusetts Is Home To The Two Best Schools In The World!
How's this for impressive, Berkshire County? Out of over 2,000 schools from 95 countries, the state of Massachusetts captured the TOP TWO SPOTS for the best universities IN THE WORLD!
And even more impressive is this statistic: 13 Massachusetts schools in total made the list. What list am I referring to? The annual list published by U.S. News & World Report "Best Global University Rankings".
By the way, the very same two Massachusetts schools topped the previous year's rankings. That's an awesome feat! According to its website, U.S. News & World Report came up with its rankings using 13 key indicators:
...that measure their academic research performance and their global and regional reputations. Students can use these rankings to explore the higher education options that exist beyond their own countries' borders and to compare key aspects of schools' research missions.
The #1 university on the list?
Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Quite the prestigious school of higher learning, right? Here's #2:
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology(MIT) is also located in Cambridge. Famous MIT alumni include astronaut Buzz Aldrin, architect I.M. Pei, actor James Woods, and musician/inventor Tom Scholz(founder of the rock band Boston). Some trivia for you: The main man behind the rock group Boston was born in Toledo, Ohio.
Are you ready for this? Here are the other ELEVEN Massachusetts learning institutions that made the "Best Global Universities Rankings" list:
Boston University made the list, ranked at #70. The next highest Bay State university on the list is located in WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS:
Making the list at the #160 spot is UMASS Amherst. Nice job, folks!
Northeastern University in Boston ranks at #194. Next up on the rankings hits the list at #239:
Tufts University based in Medford founded in 1852 as Tufts College.
Brandeis University in Waltham is the next highest-ranked Massachusetts school at #409. Making the "Best Global Universities Rankings" at #441 is this school located in Worcester:
UMASS Medical School. Boy, as this list goes on, I'm getting more and more impressed with the number of tremendous colleges and universities in the Commonwealth!
Making the rankings list next at #487 is UMASS Boston. And the rankings roll on.
Ranking at #618 is Boston College. Then we have a few more UMASS higher learning institutions:
UMASS Dartmouth makes the rankings at #1,046 and coming in at #1,136 is another UMASS institution:
UMASS Lowell. Finally, the last Massachusetts school to make the "Best Global Universities Rankings" list:
Worcester Polytechnic Institute at #1,271. To sum up, I must again say how truly impressive it is that out of a little over 2,000 schools from 95 countries across the globe, 13 of them are right here in Massachusetts.
I'd say we're certainly academically blessed. For more on the "Best Global Universities Rankings", please visit U.S. News & World Report's website here. Happy Learning!
I couldn't tell you what the best schools for canines would be but there are certainly a lot of intelligent dogs out there. Read on...