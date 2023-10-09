Beware: Arrest Threats are Going Out to Massachusetts Residents

Scams continue to be a regular nuisance in people's lives whether by phone, social media, text messages, etc. People have to deal with these phony and dangerous messages every day. It doesn't matter where you live in Massachusetts either. It could be the big cities like Boston, Worcester, or Springfield to smaller cities like Pittsfield or Greenfield. You could even be a resident of a small, rural town. Nobody is exempt from possibly becoming a victim of a scam. The important thing is to not let your emotions make decisions for you when faced with a possible Scam.

There's currently a Very Threatening Scam That is Happening in Berkshire County

Speaking of Pittsfield and Berkshire County in general, a warning recently went out to the public from the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office informing the community about an arrest scam that is going out to residents of the Berkshires for failing to appear in court for jury duty. This is indeed bogus and it's all about trying to steal money from innocent people. Below is the message that was published, courtesy of the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

As you can see, the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office would never call community members in that type of fashion. This scam has scare tactics written all over it. In addition to hanging up the phone and calling your local police department, you can also report scams/suspicious activity to the Federal Trade Commission by calling (877) 382-4357 or by going here. It's important in these situations to be vigilant and to protect yourself and your fellow community members.

