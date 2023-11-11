Think about this, Berkshire County: How many jobs and professions would you consider are underappreciated, underpaid, and undervalued? There's quite a few, actually. Not just here in America, but globally.

Here are just some of the many professions that many would say are very underappreciated: Firefighters. Paramedics. Registered Nurses. Social Workers. Child Care Workers. Sanitation Workers. Bus Drivers. Janitors. Farm Workers. And again, that's just a few of many.

Another profession that is almost universally considered underappreciated and underpaid is teaching. Teachers almost never get the level of kudos and recognition that they deserve.

I'm not saying every single teacher is a great teacher. Lord knows I had a few awful teachers during my schooling. But as one of my teachers was fond of saying, "One bad apple doesn't spoil the whole bunch."

You'll be happy to know that Massachusetts is one of the top states when it comes to appreciating teachers. Recently, our friends at WalletHub, the personal finance experts, released its report on 2023's Best & Worst States for Teachers.

To come up with the results, WalletHub compared all 50 states along with the District of Columbia across numerous key metrics. Metrics ranged from the average salary for teachers, the ratio of pupils to teachers, public school spending per student, etc.

You'll never guess how the Commonwealth did, so I'll give you a hint: The Bay State was ranked in the Top 10! According to WalletHub, here are 2023's Top 10 Best States for Teachers:

Virginia New York Utah Washington Florida Maryland Massachusetts North Dakota New Jersey Georgia

#7!!! Yay, Massachusetts! I have to admit that I was a little surprised that no other New England states were ranked in the top 10 but Connecticut came close at #11. If you have a few extra minutes, check out the full rankings at WalletHub's website here.

