Massachusetts Residents Could See Some Extra Moolah!

Let's face it; Everybody can use some extra MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH in their wallets or pocketbooks. This is always pleasant to discuss a beneficial topic at hand. In my opinion, a little extra money is always a good thing, if you ask me. Massachusetts residents take note: Approximately 3 million taxpayers are scheduled to receive funds in the form of a mailed check or a direct deposit from the Bay State of Massachusetts as these coveted and welcomed payments from the state began at the end of 2022.

State Auditor Suzanne Bump has some eye-popping numbers to share with us from Bean Town as she announced astronomical net state tax revenues of $41,812,654,358 for 2022 which are above the allowable state tax revenues of $38,871,154,627 by the amount of $2,941,499,731. Now that is a whole lot of cash if you ask me.

The Department of Revenue reiterated that eligible taxpayers will be able to receive a credit in the form of a refund that is approximately 13% of their Massachusetts Tax Year 2021 personal income tax liability. For example, if you paid $3,000 in taxes to the Bay state, you would receive approximately $390.00. For more information, log on directly to the state website by going here

But you'll have to wait until this reward will settle in: It will take about 8-10 weeks for direct deposit requests. However, if you want a paper check you'll have to wait an extra week to receive these funds. Bottom line: If you requested your money back in December, by now you should likely see your payment in your bank account.

