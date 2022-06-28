Massachusetts Safety Agencies Hold Large Multi-Hazard Scenario
Practice makes perfect, and that is no doubt what multiple Massachusetts Safety agencies were aiming for during a large-scale multi-hazard drill last week.
Multiple agencies took part in the drill...
The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services posted on its Facebook page today that they, along with several other agencies, took part in a full-scale hazard exercise at Anna Maria College in Paxton, MA. Among other agencies that participated in the practice drill, were the Massachusetts State Police, The Massachusetts Association of Hazardous Materials Technicians, UMass Memorial Life Flight, both the Paxton Police and Paxton Fire Departments, and the Worcester Fire Department. Several others took part as well, including a number of individuals.
(Above: The Massachusetts Association of Hazardous Materials Technicians' vehicle at the scene of the simulated attack.)
The drill, which was facilitated by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Disaster Medicine Fellowship, brought together a multitude of local, state, and regional public safety resources. The situation was a simulated attack on civilians.
(Above: drill participants that were pretending to be victims of a hazardous materials attack)
Many vehicles, including airborne ones, participated in the event...
(Above: UMass Memorial Life Flight helicopter at the scene.)
(Above: a drone provides some overhead views of the simulated attack scene.)
A few more photos from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services Facebook page:
