When is The 2024 Sales Tax Holiday in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts' tax-free weekend or sales tax holiday as it's technically called is always a great time of year to get those big purchases you've been waiting for without having to pay sales tax. Items like snowblowers, lawnmowers, stereos, computers, televisions, and more all qualify for the annual tax-free weekend in Massachusetts.

Some Items Don't Qualify for the Sales Tax Holiday in Massachusetts

According to Mass.gov, the following do not qualify for the sales tax exemption this weekend:

Alcoholic Beverages

Electricity

Gas

Marijuana or marijuana products

Meals

Motor vehicles

Motorboats

Steam

Telecommunications Services

Tobacco products

Any single item whose price is more than $2,500

Will Clothing Be Taxed During the Sales Tax Holiday in Massachusetts?

It's also worth mentioning that you won't be taxed on clothing unless that particular item costs more than $175. Don't ask me how they came up with that number. You can read more about the clothing exceptions along with other pertinent information and limitations related to Massachusetts' Sales Tax Holiday by going here.

What are the Dates for This Year's Sales Tax Holiday in Massachusetts?

While an official set of dates hasn't been set for this year's sales tax holiday in Massachusetts, accuratetax.com reports the likely dates will be the weekend of August 10 & 11 which makes sense as in years past the sales tax holiday traditionally fell on the second weekend in August.

If you have a big purchase in mind you may want to hold off until August to buy that item as you'll save a nice chunk of change courtesy of Massachusetts' sales tax holiday. When the official set of dates gets released we will get the word out.

