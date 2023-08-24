Another Beloved Retail Chain Will Soon Be Closing a Store in Massachusetts

It seems like every month or couple of weeks we're hearing about another store or big retail chain closing up shop. For example, Massachusetts-based retailer, Christmas Tree Shops recently closed down all of its locations. Christmas Tree Shops had multiple Massachusetts locations including Avon, Falmouth, Foxboro, Holyoke, Hyannis' Lynnfield, Natick, North Attleboro, North Dartmouth, Orleans, Pembroke, Sagamore, Shrewsbury, Somerville, and West Dennis. All of those locations are now closed. Christmas Tree Shops also had locations throughout multiple other states which are now closed as well. Earlier this year it was made known that the now-defunct company Bed, Bath Beyond would be shutting down. It's probably not much of a surprise to know that Bed, Bath and Beyond was the parent company of Christmas Tree Shops.

Another Massachusetts-based retailer is Shutting Down One of Its Locations

Another major retailer that will be shutting down its Westfield location is Staples. Luckily, this isn't a blanket closing of all of the company's locations in Massachusetts (even though Staples has been closing stores in the U.S. since 2015) but just the Westfield location for now. Still, this is unfortunate for Westfield residents. Here's an excerpt from The U.S. Sun regarding the Westfield closure that will be happening in the near future.

The Staples at 273B E. Main St. in the Westgate Plaza will be shuttering its doors on October 6. That means there's still time to grab necessary supplies for the school year before it shuts. It comes as the company announced they were closing other locations in the northeast.

Staples still has several other locations in Massachusetts and a couple that aren't too far away from Westfield which you can view by going here. The company's headquarters is based in Framingham.

