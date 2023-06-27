In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced a sobriety checkpoint for this coming Thursday night, June 29th into Friday, June 30th.

Get our free mobile app

The MSP is giving advance notice of the checkpoint to hopefully reduce fear and anxiety due to inconveniences to motorists. Also, the Massachusetts State Police want to stress to motorists that safety will most definitely be assured.

According to the Mass State Police's media statement, the checkpoint:

...will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.

The Mass State Police wants the general public to be aware of these sobriety checkpoints to perhaps give pause to a driver who has been drinking or otherwise impairing themselves to think about giving up the car keys.

The sobriety checkpoint is scheduled for Plymouth County this Thursday into Friday. For now, this is the only one scheduled for this coming weekend, but that may change. And I only say that because it often does.

After all, many people will be celebrating July 4th a little earlier than normal. And sometimes (not always) if the MSP conducts a sobriety checkpoint on a Thursday night, that might mean more checkpoints are close behind.

I know I've mentioned this numerous times but when I was younger and definitely more foolhardy, I had two car crashes here in the Berkshires that should have left me in worse condition than I ended up being in.

I could have ended up dead both times and thank my lucky stars that no other vehicles or pedestrians were involved. Needless to say, I changed my ways after that but some never get that opportunity, sadly.

When it comes to alcohol and/or drugs and driving, make the smart choice. And be careful out there. For more info on the sobriety checkpoint, visit the Mass State Police's Twitter page here.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.