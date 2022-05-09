Massachusetts State Police Help Family Of Geese Across HOV Lane

Make way for these feathered friends!

It's nice to see these types of stories. Considering all the roadkill we see along Massachusetts highways, a safe crossing by any animal is always nice to see. Such was the case for a family of geese that found themselves stuck in a busy High Occupancy Vehicle (or HOV) Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Which way do we go, mama?

attachment-geese2 Massachusetts State Police Facebook loading...

(Above: These poor geese had to have felt trapped between the barriers)

Massachusetts State Police to the rescue...

Members of the Massachusetts State Police-Tunnels Barracks were able to safely assist a family of geese that became trapped inside the HOV Lane on Route 93 southbound in Boston, to a safe location.

According to a post on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page, like all good parents, the mom and dad refused to abandon their young ones.

Massachusetts State Police Facebook Massachusetts State Police Facebook loading...

Troopers with some help got the job done...

State Troopers David Oliveira, Andrew Phelan, and Jose DePena, with an assist from Boston Animal Control, were able to secure the family and relocate them to a safe location.

A few more pics from Saturday's fine feathered rescue...

Massachusetts State Police Facebook Massachusetts State Police Facebook loading...

(Above: Animal Control uses a net to catch the goslings)

Massachusetts State Police Facebook Massachusetts State Police Facebook loading...

(Above: That's mom or dad in the net)

Massachusetts State Police Facebook Massachusetts State Police Facebook loading...

(Above: The babies, safe and sound in an animal control cage)

The post on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page was followed by countless comments praising the troopers for their caring efforts. Those comments were very well deserved. This effort could have gone horribly wrong without their help.

