Massachusetts Has 2 Of The Top 10 Best Cities For New Moms!

Looking back I realize now that I spent a lot of time growing up watching my Mom in amazement and marveling at how she raised my two older sisters Laurie and Paula, and me. How she kept us from killing each other is beyond me.

It couldn't have been easy especially while my Dad was away at sea. Often for months at a time. Kudos to you, Mom. You did a great job but as I already mentioned, it could NOT have been easy. I imagine that it may be even more difficult for new moms.

For all of you new moms out there, you may be interested in this. According to a recent study, Massachusetts has two of the best cities in the entire country for new moms! Now that is awesome news, indeed!

Recently LawnStarter, the online lawn care service experts, ranked the best and worst cities for new moms in 2023. The LawnStarter team took a look at the 200 biggest cities in the country and compared them across 7 categories.

Categories such as highest and lowest-quality public hospitals, lowest and highest hourly babysitting rates, most pediatricians per 10,000 households, and 45 other metrics.

When the smoke cleared and the dust finely settled, the end rankings were pretty spectacular. Not only did Massachusetts have two of the best cities for new moms, but both of those cities made the Top 10!

So, without further ado, here are LawnStarter's Top 10 Best Cities for New Moms in 2023:

Portland, OR Boston, MA Bellevue, WA Seattle, WA Orange, CA San Francisco, CA New York, NY Worcester, MA Rochester, NY Roseville, CA

Great job, Massachusetts! And just for the heck of it, here are the top 5 cities you should apparently avoid if you're a new mom according to LawnStarter. 2023's Worst Cities for New Moms:

Pasadena, TX Mesquite, TX Detroit, MI Hialeah, FL Memphis, TN

Please visit LawnStarter's website here for the full rankings and more on the study itself.

