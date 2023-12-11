Massachusetts City Named the #2 Most Caring City in America

It seems like everywhere you turn you're faced with bad news. The media can bring people's spirits down with the amount of bad news that gets delivered to us on a daily but make no bones about it, there are still some good people in the world. When you think about this time of year, folks are out and about helping others whether it's toys, food, or monetary donations the community comes together and shows that they care.

Speaking of caring WalletHub recently released its latest report on the most caring cities in the world and one Massachusetts city ranks near the top of the list. According to the site, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 38 key indicators of a compassionate spirit. WalletHub's data set ranges from the share of sheltered homeless persons to the volunteering hours per capita to the share of income donated to charity.

Which Massachusetts City Was Named The #2 Most Caring City in America?

The Massachusetts city that ranks at #2 is Boston. Here's what WalletHub had to say about Boston being the second most caring city in the US.

The second-most caring city in America is Boston, as it turns out Bostonians have hearts of gold hiding behind their reputation for rudeness. Boston residents donate more money online per capita than anyone else in the U.S. The City of Champions ranks as one of the best cities when it comes to sheltering the homeless and keeping its population insured, too.

In addition, Boston is recognized for caring for the environment which dates back to at least 1634. You can read more about how much Boston cares for the community and the environment along with all of the other cities that made the list by going here.

