Raise your hands, Massachusetts. Who's a fan out there of that nasty little carrier of filth and pestilence known as the cockroach? Anyone?...Bueller?...Anyone? Nobody? Me neither.

And believe me when I tell you cockroaches are EVERYWHERE. Doesn't matter the living conditions or climate. I've lived all over the country and I know this: Even if you can't see them, they are there.

In Florida, they're called "palmetto bugs". That's just a fancy name for "cockroach". Oh, and they are HUGE. I mean palmetto bugs are GINORMOUS COCKROACHES. And I don't like them...and I never will.

Recently, Pest Gnome, the experts at connecting you with the best exterminators in your area, conducted a study looking into which cities in the country have the biggest roach problems.

Would you believe that a city right here in the Commonwealth made the 25 Roachiest Cities in America list? I kid you not. Are there any budding directors out there? There's a horror movie to be made out of this, I'm telling you.

Pest Gnome compared cities across several metrics such as the share of homes with signs of cockroaches, access to pest control professionals, and the average number of extremely hot days (cockroaches love heat!) to come up with the results.

Here are the 25 Roachiest Cities in America, according to Pest Gnome:

Houston, Texas San Antonio, Texas Tampa, Florida Phoenix, Arizona Las Vegas, Nevada Miami, Florida Atlanta, Georgia Birmingham, Alabama Dallas, Texas Oklahoma City, Oklahoma New York, New York Richmond, Virginia Los Angeles, California Washington, DC Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Baltimore, Maryland Riverside, California Chicago, Illinois Minneapolis, Minnesota San Jose, California Boston, Massachusetts Detroit, Michigan San Francisco, California Rochester, New York Seattle, Washington

I guess it's a small comfort, but at least Boston wasn't in the Top 20, or the Top 10 for that matter. Thank goodness for small favors. Take a look at the full study by visiting Pest Gnome's website here.

