Here’s What to Do If You Hit a Deer or Moose in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is no stranger when it comes to deer and moose sightings. The fall season is particularly an active time for these animals as it is their breeding season, especially for moose and white-tailed deer.

It's Not Difficult to Spot Deer in Massachusetts

I can't tell you how many times over the years I have seen deer here in Massachusetts, particularly on my way to work. I make my way to work at about 3:30 am and I have spotted deer many times along the way, especially in the towns of Lee, Stockbridge, and Great Barrington. You can pretty much see deer anywhere, rural areas, towns, and cities, heck I see them in my backyard from time to time.

Moose Sightings are Becoming More Common in Massachusetts Too

Moose sightings have become more frequent as well lately. Case and point, students and teachers at Naquag Elementary School in Rutland, Massachusetts recently spotted a moose right outside of the building.

In addition, a few months back another moose was strolling along Timpany Boulevard in Gardner, Massachusetts, and caused a bit of a mini-traffic tie-up as motorists had to slow down so the animal could safely cross the street.

Unfortunately, there comes a time when a motorist inevitably collides with a moose or deer along their journey, and the animal is either not injured that badly and can carry on or ends up passing away.

What Should You Do If You Collide with a Deer or Moose in Massachusetts?

Did you ever wonder if there is an official protocol if you hit a deer or a moose? Actually, there is. If you collide with one of these animals with your vehicle, mass.gov states that the incident should be reported to the Environmental Police at 1-800-632-8075. In the event of a deer/vehicle collision, the driver or passengers of the vehicle involved (MA residents only) may salvage the deer by bringing it to a MassWildlife Office to be officially tagged.

