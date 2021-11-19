More Than 1.2 Million May Be Hitting The Road For Thanksgiving in MA

If you are taking to the highways or winging your way to your Thanksgiving destination, you may be surprised at the number of people who are out there traveling with you. AAA is predicting that travel will be near pre-pandemic levels over the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. and Massachusetts is expected to pretty much mirror the nationwide numbers.

1.2 Million in MA are expected to be traveling...

AAA Northeast says that more than 1.2 million from Massachusetts will travel for Thanksgiving, and that number is up 15.5 percent from a year ago. The auto club says that 1.1 million people will travel by car, up 9 percent, while travel by air will jump 83 percent to max out at around 150,000 flyers.

Across the country, airports and roads may seem jam-packed this year as AAA predicts 53.4 million people to travel, up 13% from 2020. This brings travel volumes within 5% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Things will look much different than last year...

This Thanksgiving, travel will look a lot different than last year... Now that the borders are open and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holiday. ~ Mary Maguire, Director of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast

Get our free mobile app

The weather may add some stress, or not... depending on your destination.

Accuweather.com says...

The travel volume is expected to rise to nearly pre-pandemic levels for the holiday, and travelers will face a cornucopia of weather conditions along with the potential for delays across the country.

Most of the country looks like smooth sailing...

Accuweather.com

Also, as gasoline prices continue to climb, you will likely be paying more at the pump as you make your way to and from your Thanksgiving destination.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

