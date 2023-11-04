Two Names Added to Most Wanted Fugitives List in Massachusetts

Over the past couple of years, we have been keeping you updated regarding the most dangerous individuals that have relations with the State of Massachusetts. In some cases, police have been trying to capture these fugitives for several years. Two more names have been added to the list which brings the total amount of most wanted fugitives by Massachusetts State Police up to nine. The two recent names added to the list were allegedly involved in shootings with one incident being in Brockton and the other in Holyoke.

If You See Any of The Individuals on the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted List in Person Don't Be a Hero

We should remind you that safety is imperative. If you see or are in the presence of any of the nine individuals below do not approach them. Instead, what you should do is immediately call the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at (800) 527-8873, (508) 820-2121, or your local authorities. Again, be careful and don't do anything else if and when you spot one of these men. The Massachusetts State Police should be contacted and appreciate any information you can supply regarding any of these nine individuals. Below, we have included the most wanted fugitives' photos and descriptions of the alleged crimes they were possibly involved in.

