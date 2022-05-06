Mother And Child Look-A-Like Contest WINNER: Ryan And Parker!

The Live 95.9 Mother and Child Look-A-Like Contest was back just in time for Mother's Day Weekend!

This year the grand prize was a $500 shopping spree to Charland Jewelers, brunch at Lift Bistro Pub, and a hanging basket from Jaeschke's.

CONGRATS TO OUR 2022 WINNER, RYAN MCCRAVEY AND PARKER LAMONT!

attachment-#29 Ryan McCravey and Parker Lamont loading...

Ryan and Parker will certainly enjoy their prizes. The two runners up, courtesy of Charland Jewelers, will each receive a $100 gift card to the store. Thanks, Mark!

RUNNERS UP:

Cari and Mia

attachment-#43 Cari and Mia loading...

Darlene and Paige

attachment-#83 Darlene and Paige Williams loading...

THANKS TO ALL THAT ENTERED, AND GOOD LUCK NEXT YEAR!

For the full list of entrants, go here.