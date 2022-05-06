Mother And Child Look-A-Like Contest WINNER: Ryan And Parker!
The Live 95.9 Mother and Child Look-A-Like Contest was back just in time for Mother's Day Weekend!
This year the grand prize was a $500 shopping spree to Charland Jewelers, brunch at Lift Bistro Pub, and a hanging basket from Jaeschke's.
CONGRATS TO OUR 2022 WINNER, RYAN MCCRAVEY AND PARKER LAMONT!
Ryan and Parker will certainly enjoy their prizes. The two runners up, courtesy of Charland Jewelers, will each receive a $100 gift card to the store. Thanks, Mark!
RUNNERS UP:
Cari and Mia
Darlene and Paige
THANKS TO ALL THAT ENTERED, AND GOOD LUCK NEXT YEAR!
For the full list of entrants, go here.
