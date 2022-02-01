Multiple Cats Rescued In Richmond After Being Left Out In The Cold
Who in the world would leave 16 cats in the middle of a winter storm to die in the cold? That is what the Berkshire Humane Society and local officials would like to know. And a reward is being offered for crucial information.
A local man came across a cat roadblock of sorts while driving near Richmond Pond in Richmond on Friday evening. It turned out to be several cats that were just left out in the cold in the midst of the winter storm.
The story, first reported on WNYT.com and then picked up by other media outlets, is tugging at the heartstrings of cat lovers and animal lovers in general around the Berkshires.
Local man and certainly good samaritan, Joshua Christman, was the man who fortunately came upon the kitties, that looked to be frightened and freezing.
Christman took to Facebook Live...
(Via Joshua Christman's Facebook profile page)
Berkshire Humane Society executive director, John Perrault told the Berkshire Eagle that "Eight of the cats in Richmond were recovered and transported to the shelter in Pittsfield."
Unbelievably, on Saturday, six more cats were abandoned on Hunter Mountain Road in Lanesborough. Five of them were rescued by volunteers and first responders just before the temperatures dipped below zero, according to the local newspaper. 13 cats in all were rescued. A handful of others are still missing.
A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible...
One thing is for certain, we can't have too many people like Joshua Christman in the Berkshires. He should be commended for his amazing efforts. Others also showed up to help in the effort after a plea was made by Christman on social media.
