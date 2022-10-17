This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Coldest Day Ever

A friend and I were having a conversation about a radio job he held in North Dakota, a state where winter is beyond brutal. Have you ever seen the movie "Fargo", yeah, like that cold.

Fortunately in the northeast part of the country, it gets cold, but not North Dakota or Minnesota cold. Snow predictions are in for Boston, Massachusetts this year, and it looks like it's gonna be a snowy one. Who REALLY knows though.

I go back and forth on whether I would rather have it snowy or cold. Certainly not BOTH, though! Because oil prices are SO high this year, I guess I would swap a lot of snow for frigid temps.

Winters in North Dakota can average 2F. Average! Can you believe that?! In a normal winter around here, we can see maybe 2-3 weeks of temperatures below 20F, but that's really about it.

So, When Was Boston, Massachusetts' Coldest Day Ever?

I say EVER, but you know what I mean, since they've been keeping records, I should say.

Boston's coldest day was recorded on February 9, 1934. The low temperature for that day was -18 F. The year before that, on December 29, 1933, the low was recorded at -17F. -currentresults.com

Sometimes, however, it doesn't get THAT cold in Boston. In February of 2020, the coldest it got was 12 F, the same for December of 2002.

I certainly hope, for energy sake, we have the mildest winter we can have for '22/'23!