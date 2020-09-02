NAMI Of The Berkshires Announces New Program Director

National Alliance on Mental Illness of Berkshire County announces Wes Buckley as their new Program Director. Here's the Press Release From NAMI of Berkshire County:

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Berkshire County has welcomed Wes Buckley as its new program director, following the departure of Stephanie Adornetto.

Buckley initially joined NAMI Berkshire County as a board member in October 2019. Buckley is an educator and self-employed teaching artist who has delivered music programming to several school, home and community settings throughout Berkshire County.

Through this work, he has partnered with local organizations, including Community Access to the Arts, Montessori School of the Berkshires, Norman Rockwell Museum, Berkshire County House of Corrections and Laurel Ridge Assisted Living.

For more information about NAMI Berkshire County, call 413-443-1666 or visit namibc.org.

About National Alliance on Mental Illness of Berkshire County:

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Berkshire County provides information, referral, classes, workshops, support groups and advocacy to family members and caregivers of people living with mental illnesses throughout Berkshire County.

NAMI Berkshire County’s vision is one of an integrated community where acceptance and hope are widespread.

Media professionals may call 413-443-1666, email namibc@namibc.org or visit the website at http://www.namibc.org/.