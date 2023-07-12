Nasty Disease Is On The Rise In 8 States Including Massachusetts
Ever been gorged on by a tick, Berkshire County? There are numerous tickborne diseases that can be quite painful such as Lyme disease, and in rare cases sometimes fatal.
Somewhat recently (this past March in fact), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) released a report on the upward trend of reported Babesiosis cases in certain areas of the country.
Babesiosis is a nasty tickborne disease that in recent years has become more prevalent in the Northeast. According to the CDC, Babesiosis is a disease that is transmitted primarily by ticks, those creepy little bloodsuckers.
The CDC reports that:
Babesia infection can range from asymptomatic to life-threatening. Risk factors for severe babesiosis include asplenia, advanced age (age >50), and impaired immune function.
The latest report from the CDC shows that there are currently 8 states where reported cases of babesiosis continue to increase. All of those 8 states are located in the Northeast and, yes, every single New England state is on that list, as well.
An earlier report from the CDC also listed Minnesota and Wisconsin, but it was determined that the rate of reported cases of babesiosis in both states has dropped. Also, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont were not part of the earlier list, but they were added because recent case rates have grown the fastest.
Here are the 8 states on the latest list for increased reported babesiosis cases:
- Connecticut
- Maine
- Massachusetts
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New York
- Rhode Island
- Vermont
Symptoms of the disease can include fever, headache, and muscle and joint pain. Illness severity can range anywhere from mild to severe and, in rare cases, it can be fatal.
For more on the report, visit the CDC's website here.