Nationwide Divorce Rates, You Might Be Surprised Where Massachusetts Ranked

Massachusetts is well known for a lot of things, the Mayflower, Cape Cod, and rabid sports fans. But what about our low divorce rate?

It's no surprise to anyone that divorce rates have continued to increase in the United States over the past few decades and at this point time about 50% of marriages result in divorce. Additionally, the Washington Post reports that over 9 million people in the U.S. have been THREE or more times. Hey, no judgment. If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. Right?

Well, that might not necessarily be true either. Statistics show the more times you've been married, the more likely it is that those marriages will end in divorce. In fact, while just 50% percent of first marriages will end in divorce, 67% of the second, and 73% of third marriages end in divorce. So maybe you don't want to keep trying? But again, no judgment, do whatever makes you happy.

So how about here in Massachusetts?

Marriages in Massachusetts actually have a much lower divorce rate than the rest of the country.

Reports from Infinlaw.com say that of course Massachusetts residents are not immune to the stressors that lead to divorce, but the rate is specifically lower. Massachusetts actually comes in with the 10th lowest divorce rate in the country. Only 6.4 marriages for every 1000 end in divorce.

So why does Massachusetts have a lower divorce rate than other states? Infinlaw says there are a few factors that play into this. The first and perhaps largest factor is that folks in Massachusetts tend to get married at an older age than other states.

There is a significant discrepancy in marrying age between Massachusetts and states with a higher divorce rate. Half of the men in New York and Massachusetts were older than 30 when they married for the first time; women were 28. States with a younger marrying age, like Arkansas (ages 26 for men and 24 for women), have a higher divorce rate. In fact, Arkansas has the highest rate of divorce at 23.4 out of every 1,000 marriages ending in divorce. Idaho, which also ranks in the top 5 for lowest wedding ages has the second highest divorce rate at 21.9 per 1000. Infinlaw.com

Massachusetts residents also get married fewer times compared to other states, and if you remember from the stats listed earlier, the more times you're married, the more likely it is that those unions will end in a split.

Experts also say financial factors definitely play a role. According to the Washington Post, four out of the five states with the lowest income also have above-average divorce rates. Those states include Mississippi, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Arkansas. Louisiana falls in the bottom five for annual household income but also has a lower divorce rate than average. Conversely, Massachusetts, which has the fifth-highest average income in the country has one of the lowest divorce rates.