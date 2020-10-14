Need a Bike? How About a Free One?

On Tuesday, Oct. 13 Construct announced the launch of the Pedal It Forward bike lottery that will award new bikes to four affordable housing-eligible south Berkshire County residents in need of transportation. Pre-screened for eligibility then selected by lottery, participants must be south Berkshire County residents, be current or former essential workers, be without reliable transportation, and be able to qualify as a low-income household under the following guidelines: one person–$37,260; two-person–$42,600; three-person–$47,940; four-person–$53,220; five-person–$57,480; six-person $61,740. Employers are encouraged to nominate current or former employees, and self-nominations are also accepted.

The drawing date of the Pedal It Forward bike lottery will be announced on, or before, Oct. 30, 2020. Through an arrangement with Berkshire Bike and Board, Construct will be purchasing the four new Specialized-brand bikes equipped with racks at a discounted rate. Bike lottery information and applications can be accessed on Construct’s website, ConstructInc.org, or by emailing office@constructberkshire.org.

Construct’s Pedal It Forward bike lottery comes on the heels of e-bike raffle winner Martin Mitsoff’s donation of his winning Housing for Essential Workers Raffle entry back to Construct with a wish to support essential workers struggling with COVID-related hardships. Inquires on sponsoring and donating to Construct programming, such as to the Pedal It Forward bike lottery, can be directed to Leigh at development@constructberkshire.org.

About Construct Inc.

For over fifty years, Construct has been leading the fight against homelessness and housing insecurity in the southern Berkshires. With a small, highly skilled staff and committed volunteers, Construct leverages time, talent, money, and long-standing community relationships to support their mission. The bulk of Construct’s annual income comes from individual donors. Providing over 80 affordable housing options, 13 of which are for households transitioning out of homelessness, Construct helps to rebuild security, stability, and create hope. More information on Construct can be found by going here.

