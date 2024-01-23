Are you like me and you're sick and tired of taking "stay" cations because you just can't afford to do any kind of traveling right now? Don't get me wrong. I happen to enjoy staycations...every once in a while.

The fact is, nowadays, there are plenty of us in the same boat. Between the everyday high cost of living and gas prices rising into the stratosphere, many of us simply can't afford to bring the family anywhere. At least, anywhere too far.

In order to help out our wallets, FamilyDestinationsGuide.com recently surveyed 3,000 American families to find out which affordable destinations they would most like to visit.

And the survey revealed some excellent news! Out of the top 175 affordable family vacation destinations, five of them were located in the Commonwealth! Imagine that! Five places right here in Massachusetts where you can bring your family on your next vacation and NOT break the bank!

However, before we get to that, let's take a look at the destinations that made the top 20. BTW, the first Massachusetts destination just missed the top 20 landing at #21. Here are the Favorite Affordable Vacation Destinations according to FamilyDestinationsGuide.com:

Long Beach, NY Coney Island, NY Surfside Beach, SC Oak Island, NC Galveston, TX Asbury Park, NJ Prescott, Arizona Crystal Beach, TX Topsail Beach, NC Bell Buckle, TN Ocean City, NJ Gulf Shores, AL Port Aransas, TX Corpus Christi, TX Girdwood, AK Point Pleasant Beach, NJ Ocean City, MD Tellico Plains, TN Bay St. Louis, MS Dahlonega, GA

Finally, we arrive at #21 and our first Massachusetts destination. The beautiful coastal city of Gloucester is the 21st favorite affordable family vacation destination! I love the city of Gloucester even though I haven't visited there in some time. According to this survey, I might have to go back soon.

Four other Massachusetts destinations made the list. Here they are with their rank in parenthesis:

Provincetown (#31)

Revere (#74)

Falmouth (#126)

Hyannis (#131)

Check out more on this fascinating survey by visiting FamilyDestinationsGuide.com's website here. Happy Vacationing!

