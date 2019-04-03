Previously announced rate increases are going into effect for all Netflix customers by next month. Via Variety , comes word that all Netflix users will see an increased bill in May if they haven’t already, regardless of what tier or program they pay for. ( UPDATE: Netflix reached out to us to clarify the company has been “gradually rolling out this price increase to members since announcing it in January” and that “the exact timing is dependent on the specific member’s billing cycle.”)

Under the new pricing, Netflix’s Standard plan (with two HD streams) increases by $2 per month, from $10.99 to $12.99. The Premium plan, which provides up to four Ultra HD streams, is increasing from $13.99 to $15.99 per month and the Basic plan (one non-HD stream) is going up for the first time, from $7.99 to $8.99 per month.

Over all $2 a month more is not going to break anyone’s wallet; it’s basically the price of a small cup of coffee. Still, with more and more streaming services — Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, ESPN, Mubi, Criterion Channel, and on and on and on — these little price increases can start to add up.

People liked the early days of streaming because it was a much cheaper alternative to cable. Now, people are beginning to pay cable prices for streaming services and having to keep track of a half-dozen subscriptions, instead of just paying one monthly bill. It’s easy to forget you even have some of these services if you don’t regularly visit their site! It seems inevitable that someone will start re-bundling these subscriptions into the internet equivalent of a cable package; sign up for three or four and get a group rate discount on, say, Netflix, ESPN, and Criterion.

It could be nice, assuming there’s a bulk discount. For now, you are stuck paying a couple bucks to get the same thing as before.