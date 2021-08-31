New Berkshire County Campaign Celebrates Bike Safety

Next month is specifically for bike riders in Massachusetts. It's true. September is actually Bay State Bike Month. What better way to celebrate than to have the Berkshire Bike Path Council kick off a new bicycle safety campaign?

Berkshire Streets For All is the name for the new safety campaign. Many of us know the health benefits of cycling, but just in case you don't, here are a few:

Cycling improves your mental well-being

Cycling increases cardiovascular fitness

It decreases body fat

It strengthens your immune system

Cycling builds muscle

It improves your joint mobility

Riding a bike relieves tension and stress

Cycling strengthens your bones, and

It cuts your risk of developing heart disease and cancer

Get our free mobile app

Plus, what's better than getting some exercise while you're enjoying the scenery? You can even ride your bike along different routes every day so the scenery is always changing. And thanks to this new campaign, you can keep yourself even safer while doing it.

In addition to the Berkshire Bike Path Council, the campaign committee also includes representatives from MassBike, MassDOT, Berkshire Regional Planning Commission (BRPC), and the City of Pittsfield.

Along with consultation from AAA, the committee developed materials to help users understand signage, basic cycling safety, and the best ways to share the road. President of the Berkshire Bike Path Council, Marjorie Cohan, had this to say in a statement to the media:

“During the pandemic, we know that bike sales were up and old models got tuned up as so many new cyclists hit the roads. This campaign is directed toward new and experienced bicyclists, as well as those who use public byways in an effort to achieve mutual respect and a peaceful coexistence. When we say ‘peaceful coexistence,’ we’re referring to the respectful shared use of roads and paths, understanding that everyone has shared responsibility for safety.

The safety campaign will include a two-sided tract that will focus on safety. The tract will be distributed to group rides, local bike shops, and at community events. Also, a discussion on bike safety will be held at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 on PCTV. A public service announcement reinforcing the campaign message will be featured on PCTV, as well.

While the campaign will begin in Pittsfield, the plan is to extend through the county. The council’s long-term goal is to develop maps that will help cyclists find the safest roads to ride throughout Berkshire County.

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State