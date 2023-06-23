Scenes from the upcoming movie "Blood Knot" are currently being shot in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Passersby may have noticed film crews in and around the area of "The Rusty Anchor Marina and Pub" on Pontoosuc Lake on Route 7.

"Blood Knot" stars iconic actor Michael Douglas and his son Cameron Douglas and is about a father and son attempting to mend a broken relationship via a fishing competition.

Scott Graves Facebook Scott Graves Facebook loading...

Scott Graves Facebook Scott Graves Facebook loading...

Scott Graves Facebook Scott Graves Facebook loading...

Scott Graves Facebook Scott Graves Facebook loading...

The film is set to take place in Puerto Rico and also stars David Morse and Walker Scobell, according to hollywoodreporter.com.

Owner of "The Rusty Anchor Marina and Pub", Scott Graves and his son Logan will be on "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" on Monday to talk about their experience with Douglas and the crew.