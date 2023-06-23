New Film Starring Michael Douglas Being Shot In Western Massachusetts
Scenes from the upcoming movie "Blood Knot" are currently being shot in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Passersby may have noticed film crews in and around the area of "The Rusty Anchor Marina and Pub" on Pontoosuc Lake on Route 7.
"Blood Knot" stars iconic actor Michael Douglas and his son Cameron Douglas and is about a father and son attempting to mend a broken relationship via a fishing competition.
The film is set to take place in Puerto Rico and also stars David Morse and Walker Scobell, according to hollywoodreporter.com.
Owner of "The Rusty Anchor Marina and Pub", Scott Graves and his son Logan will be on "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" on Monday to talk about their experience with Douglas and the crew.
QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos?
How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.