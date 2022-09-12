Berkshire County Will Dance to Some Amazing ’70s Music This October

It was the sound that dominated the late '70s. By 1977 disco fever was in full swing thanks in part to the film "Saturday Night Fever" and the soundtrack that accompanied the movie. The Bee Gees were the soundtrack to the classic John Travolta/Karen Lynn Gorney film and now Berkshire County will relive that era on October 8.

The New York Bee Gees have been labeled as the most extravagant Bee Gees show a fan can experience. The New York Bee Gees is the Ultimate Bee Gees tribute show and without question, Berkshire County loves this show. How do we know?

The New York Bee Gees Played to a Sold Out Show at the Colonial Theater in Pittsfield

That's right! Back in 2017, the New York Bee Gees played to a sold-out show at the Colonial Theater and they're back to do it again. If you missed the New York Bee Gees in 2017, October 8 is your next chance to experience Bee Gees music from every decade including the legendary classics from "Saturday Night Fever." Due to the success of the 2017 show, we were going to bring the group back in 2020 but of course, covid threw a wrench in the works. Now the New York Bee Gees are coming to the Colonial Theater and you don't want to miss them.

How Do I Get Tickets to See the New York Bee Gees at the Colonial Thater in Pittsfield?

Tickets are available by calling the Colonial Theater's box office at (413) 997-444 or by going here. Seats for the New York Bee Gees concert at the Colonial will be general admission so you can sit as close or as far away from folks as you want. It's all about your comfort level. Plus, the first few rows will be removed that evening which means you'll be able to get up and dance to some of the greatest music of the '70s.

Bringing Back the New York Bee Gees to the Colonial Theater Wouldn't be Possible without Our Terrific Sponsors

We want to thank our sponsors for making this upcoming New York Bee Gees concert possible. Shout-outs go out to the following:

