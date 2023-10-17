WOW: New Alcohol Law Immediately Takes Effect in New York

In the past, we have covered some of the frustrating Massachusetts laws when it comes to purchasing alcohol, particularly on weekends and holidays. For example, you cannot purchase or sell alcohol on Thanksgiving and Christmas. In addition, on Sunday, Massachusetts residents have to wait until 10 am to buy alcohol whereas for the rest of the week, the sales begin at 8 am. However, it's not uncommon for states to have unique laws regarding the purchase and sale of alcohol.

New York Just Underwent a Big Change Regarding Alcohol Sales on Sunday

As reported by Mid Hudson News, On Saturday, Oct. 14, Governor Kathy Hochul approved changes to the law that allow liquor stores to open at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of noon, and allow retailers to sell beer before 8 a.m. on Sundays.

This Change to the New York Law is Creating More Jobs

Due to the change in the New York law, more jobs are being created including liquor stores, breweries, and distilleries. According to the article, changes take effect immediately.

What is Your Opinion of the Changes to the New York Liquor Law?

What are your thoughts, are you happy with the new law or do you prefer that the law just stay the way it was? Hit us up on our free app and let us know.

