One Of Massachusetts Biggest Gas Stations Closing 1,000 Locations
Here's a question for you, Massachusetts friends and neighbors: Where do you go to gas up your vehicle? Are you loyal to a certain brand? Just looking for the cheapest? Or are you most likely to just stop at the most convenient place between home and work?
Or, do you already own an electric car and you're not even worried about gas...maybe just where the nearest charging station is? Well, if you are loyal to a certain brand, here's something you may want to be aware of.
Recently, one of the major players in gasoline and convenience store chains released its Energy Transition Strategy report for 2024 and it contained some interesting news. First off:
Who Is This Major Player?
Here's a hint:
If you guessed Shell...Congratulations! You're 100% correct! According to the Daily Voice, Worldwide Shell announced that they would be closing down 500 gas stations in 2024 and the other 500 in 2025. That's right, 1,000 locations!
So if you haven't made the conversion to an electric vehicle yet and you're loyal to Shell gas stations, you might consider this BIG NEWS! Incidentally, according to Scrape Hero, Shell is the 2nd largest gas station chain in Massachusetts! Shell is topped only by Exxon Mobil.
Why Exactly Is Shell Closing 1,000 Gas Stations?
According to the 2024 Energy Transition Strategy report, Shell says that, in response to the growing need for electric vehicles, they are merely reallocating those gas resources to electric vehicle charging stations.
Currently there are more than 12,000 Shell stations across the United States.
Worldwide Shell has not yet specified which gas stations are up for closure, but I can hope that we're not going to lose THIS one:
The above is the Shell/All Town located on West Housatonic Street which is where I gas up all the time. Coincidentally, it's the gas station closest to where I work...For more, check out the original article on the Daily Voice's website here.
Hey, where you going? Remember when gas was a whole lot cheaper?...
KEEP READING:
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa
LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now
Gallery Credit: Stacker
See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State
Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones