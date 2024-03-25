One Of Massachusetts Biggest Gas Stations Closing 1,000 Locations

Here's a question for you, Massachusetts friends and neighbors: Where do you go to gas up your vehicle? Are you loyal to a certain brand? Just looking for the cheapest? Or are you most likely to just stop at the most convenient place between home and work?

Or, do you already own an electric car and you're not even worried about gas...maybe just where the nearest charging station is? Well, if you are loyal to a certain brand, here's something you may want to be aware of.

Alternative California Gas Station Banks On Biodiesel Getty Images loading...

Recently, one of the major players in gasoline and convenience store chains released its Energy Transition Strategy report for 2024 and it contained some interesting news. First off:

Who Is This Major Player?

Here's a hint:

attachment-Shell Logo Getty Images loading...

If you guessed Shell...Congratulations! You're 100% correct! According to the Daily Voice, Worldwide Shell announced that they would be closing down 500 gas stations in 2024 and the other 500 in 2025. That's right, 1,000 locations!

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash loading...

So if you haven't made the conversion to an electric vehicle yet and you're loyal to Shell gas stations, you might consider this BIG NEWS! Incidentally, according to Scrape Hero, Shell is the 2nd largest gas station chain in Massachusetts! Shell is topped only by Exxon Mobil.

Why Exactly Is Shell Closing 1,000 Gas Stations?

Shell No Gas Getty Images loading...

According to the 2024 Energy Transition Strategy report, Shell says that, in response to the growing need for electric vehicles, they are merely reallocating those gas resources to electric vehicle charging stations.

Electric car in charging omada loading...

Currently there are more than 12,000 Shell stations across the United States.

Shell Gas Station Getty Images loading...

Worldwide Shell has not yet specified which gas stations are up for closure, but I can hope that we're not going to lose THIS one:

Google Maps/ Google Street View Google Maps/ Google Street View loading...

The above is the Shell/All Town located on West Housatonic Street which is where I gas up all the time. Coincidentally, it's the gas station closest to where I work...For more, check out the original article on the Daily Voice's website here.

Hey, where you going? Remember when gas was a whole lot cheaper?...

