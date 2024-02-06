Valentine's Day is next week and the days will count down before you know it. However, you may not realize that a certain destination that is among the world's absolute best for the romantic holiday is right here in Massachusetts. It seems the Bay State is where you can find a spot that is being called one of the world's best Valentine's Day hotel packages.

Recently, the travel publication, 'The Points Guy' released their list of their favorite romantic Valentine's Day hotel packages to book this month. Of the 10 spots they picked, just four of those are in the U.S. And one of those happens to be here in Massachusetts.

The list also includes exotic destinations like Jamaica, Costa Rica, Switzerland, and Mexico, but right up there with those spots for one of the world's best Valentine's Day hotel packages was a spot you will find on the western side of Massachusetts. In fact, it's in the Berkshires. The Massachusetts spot that showed up as a potential romantic getaway for Valentine's Day is none other than Canyon Ranch in Lenox, MA.

Here is what 'The Points Guy' had to say about Canyon Ranch in Lenox, MA making their list for best Valentine's Day hotel packages:

The Massachusetts outpost of Canyon Ranch is pairing up with the Michelin Guide the weekend after Valentine's Day (Feb. 16-18) to bring chef Emma Bengtsson of New York City's Aquavit to the property for an event pairing gastronomic indulgence with Nordic wellness...The package will include a special dinner prepared by Bengtsson that includes Champagne, Petrossian caviar and hand-selected wines paired with each course. The decadent food will be balanced by a winter wellness menu curated by the chef. This includes cedar barrel sauna sessions, cold plunges, skiing and snowshoeing...Canyon Ranch is an all-inclusive resort, and prices include all meals and snacks, transportation to and from the train or airport, and more than 35 daily mind-body activities, including fitness, yoga and meditation activities. In addition to dinner with Bengtsson, the Valentine's Day package also includes a 50-minute Canyon Ranch massage and a 50-minute Venn collagen facial.

By now, you get the idea of what might be in store for you and your significant other with one of the Valentine's Day packages. In fact, you can book your reservations for such an occasion now by clicking the link here.

There's one option for you for this upcoming Valentine's Day. And it's a lot closer than you think. However you spend it, enjoy it with whoever your special someone is!

