Here's something interesting that totally surprised me, Berkshire County. Recently SimpleTexting, the leading web-based platform for providing 1-on-1 customer service and sending mass text-message campaigns, conducted a study concerning a particular obsession in which Massachusetts landed in the top 10.

What is it that we residents of the Commonwealth are so obsessed with? How about I give you the textbook definition of what I'm talking about: "machinery and equipment developed from the application of scientific knowledge." Does that help?

I'm referring to technology! According to SimpleTexting's study, Massachusetts is the #5th most tech-obsessed state in the country. Yes, we are obsessed with tech, whether we're searching for information about the newest iPhone and other tech gadgets or we're trying to find out about the next wave of emerging technology down the road, we can't get enough.

The team at SimpleTexting looked at and analyzed every state's Google Trends search data from the past 12 months to find out the top gadgets, emerging technology, etc. that residents of each state were looking for online. And, using those results, also figured out which states are more "tech-obsessed" than others.

Here are the Top 10 most technology-obsessed states according to SimpleTexting's findings:

California (according to all key metrics used for the study, California was the ONLY state to score 100 out of 100) New York Washington (where the headquarters for Microsoft is located) New Jersey Massachusetts (home, of course, to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, better known as MIT) Maryland Utah Florida Texas Nevada

By the way, the score for Massachusetts was 70.88 out of 100. The most searched company by Massachusetts residents was Dell. The most searched gadget was Meeting Owl Pro, the camera, microphone, and speaker device that revolves full circle.

It's a really fascinating study. Take a look at the full results at SimpleTexting's website here. At the very least, it might provide you with a different idea of what to ask for Christmas.

