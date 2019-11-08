Parent Training: An Invitation to Change

You are invited to join Tanya Beecher, MSW, LISCW this Saturday, Nov. 9 as she will teach parents compassionate communication strategies to make a positive impact on your child's decisions about drugs and alcohol. The event will be held at Berkshire South Regional Community Center, 15 Crissey Road in Great Barrington and the session is from 9 am - 2pm. This event is free and is sponsored by CMC: Foundation For Change, Southern Berkshire Community Health Coalition and Railroad Street Youth Project.

Tanya Beecher, MSW, LISCW is a family therapist at the Center for Motivation and Change in the Berkshires and maintains a local private practice. Tanya specializes in the treatment of addictive disorders, and works with individuals in treatment and coaches families. Through her 18 years of experience she is aware and sensitive to the painful challenges that family members face, and is committed to supporting family members with compassion, levity and respect.

For more information and to register event contact Meri Haas at meri@rsyp.org

(article image taken from Tanya Beecher's Facebook Page)