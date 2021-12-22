Parents Of “Dune” Actress Found Dead Inside Massachusetts Home

On Monday night, the parents of actress Alicia Witt were found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police.
The Associated Press reports the parents of Worcester native and actress Alicia Witt were found dead in their home Monday night. Witt said in a media statement that she asked a cousin to check on her parents, after not hearing from them for several days.
According to Worcester Police, the deaths of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, are not considered suspicious. The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death through autopsies on both the deceased.
There had been reports that the couple were having some problems with their furnace and were using a space heater until the problems were fixed. However, firefighters reported that there were no signs of carbon monoxide or other noxious gases in the home.
Alicia Witt, also a singer/songwriter and author, made her professional debut at 7 years old in 1984's "Dune". She's appeared in numerous TV shows including "The Walking Dead", "Orange Is The New Black", "Law & Order", and "Twin Peaks".
Witt has also appeared on the big screen in "Vanilla Sky" and "Mr. Holland's Opus", along with numerous Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel. Witt is also a recording artist. Her latest album, released in the fall, is called "The Conduit".
Witt had this to say in a media statement:
I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.
For more on the story, visit AP's website here.
