Parents Of “Dune” Actress Found Dead Inside Massachusetts Home

On Monday night, the parents of actress Alicia Witt were found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police.

The Associated Press reports the parents of Worcester native and actress Alicia Witt were found dead in their home Monday night. Witt said in a media statement that she asked a cousin to check on her parents, after not hearing from them for several days.

According to Worcester Police, the deaths of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, are not considered suspicious. The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death through autopsies on both the deceased.

There had been reports that the couple were having some problems with their furnace and were using a space heater until the problems were fixed. However, firefighters reported that there were no signs of carbon monoxide or other noxious gases in the home.

Alicia Witt, also a singer/songwriter and author, made her professional debut at 7 years old in 1984's "Dune". She's appeared in numerous TV shows including "The Walking Dead", "Orange Is The New Black", "Law & Order", and "Twin Peaks".

Witt has also appeared on the big screen in "Vanilla Sky" and "Mr. Holland's Opus", along with numerous Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel. Witt is also a recording artist. Her latest album, released in the fall, is called "The Conduit".

Witt had this to say in a media statement:

I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.

For more on the story, visit AP's website here.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.