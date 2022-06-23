Pittsfield Mayor Tyer On Wahconah Park: ‘I Wanna See That Entire Structure Bulldozed’

Pittsfield Mayor Linda M. Tyer was on "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" on Thursday to discuss a variety of topics including the situation at Wahconah Park.

The park's grandstand was deemed unsafe by the city's engineers and a "makeshift" grandstand was put in place this year so Suns fans could attend games this year.

"What's the future of Wahconah Park? So we are going to take this lemon and make some lemonade and this coming Tuesday, I'm gonna be submitting an order to the city council to create the Wahconah Park design committee, so that we can really undertake an analysis of the situation and think about the future of Wahconah Park and in my mind, I wanna see that entire structure bulldozed and something new built.

That structure was erected sometime around 1950 and Wahconah Park is historic and baseball is a huge part of the culture in Pittsfield and we will obviously take into account when we imagine the future the historic elements of Wahconah Park and honor that. We are proposing no change to the field.

Have you been in the bathrooms, have you been in the locker rooms? Look, we need a new facility, that is meant to withstand the future so The Pittsfield Suns and any youth sports, any other events that wanna be held there in an environment that much much more enjoyable for the fan experience, but also for the teams that come to play at that facility. I'm pretty excited about what the future holds for Wahconah Park.

Jim McGrath is at the helm of this, he is brilliant at getting grants and undertaking these kinds of projects."