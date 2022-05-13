Pittsfield Police Asking For Public’s Help On Two Missing Teens

Keep your eyes open if you would please, Berkshire County! The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for your help in locating not one, but two missing teenagers. A boy and girl, both 17-years-old.

According to a Facebook post from the Pittsfield Police Department, they are asking for the public’s help with locating two missing 17-year-olds, Angelina Campbell and Angus Young.

Angelina Campbell is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes, about 5’2″ and 130 pounds. She was wearing a white T-shirt and grey sweatpants when last seen. Campbell's picture is above.

Angus Young is described as a white male with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5'9" and 160 lbs. Young was last seen wearing black pants and a white sweater/sweatshirt. As of yet, a photo of Young is not available.

If you have any information whatsoever on either Angelina's or Angus' whereabouts, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700. Any info you can provide could turn out to be helpful.

For more, check out the Pittsfield Police Department's Facebook page here.

